Every Rogers County School Now Staffed With School Resource Officer

Every school in Rogers County now has a School Resource Officer.

Deputy Sheldon Morgan at Inola Public Schools said his job involves more than just keeping kids safe. It’s about being a resource for them and someone they feel comfortable talking to.

Morgan is a Rogers County Deputy in charge of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Inola.

"I wear many hats,” said Morgan. “Counselor, comforter, educator, mentor, but I can still be that role model. And in the end, I am here to protect these kids and do anything it takes to keep them safe."

He loves his job and the connections he’s made with the students.

"I like being the light to kids. In this position, we're not just a police officer, we're not just a disciplinarian,” said Morgan. “This position is for the kids, and whatever they need."

Administrators said they have been wanting to add a full-time school resource officer for a while and are glad to have Morgan.

"We were out of school when the tragedy in Texas took place, but just throughout the summer and we just knew the need was greater, and here to stay unfortunately," said Jeff Unrau, the Assistant Superintendent for Inola Public Schools.

Rebecca Cutsinger, the principal of the elementary school, said the kids and parents have been very appreciative to have Morgan in the schools and it's given administrators a peace of mind.

"With a small town, sometimes it is difficult to get the resources of a larger city or town, and Deputy Morgan brings incredible resources from the Rogers County Deputy Office,” said Cutsinger.

Morgan said he doesn’t take his responsibility lightly and is thankful for the people who trust him with their kids each day.

"I take it as, the community is investing in me to keep their children, our children, the future generation of this community safe,” said Morgan. “And I take it to heart."

Having a School Resource Officer in every school in the county is possible thanks to federal COVID response money.