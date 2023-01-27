Sand Springs Firefighters Rescue Dog At Shell Lake

By: News On 6

Some firefighters helped reunite a dog with its owner Thursday, thanks to the power of GPS.

The owners were able to track down Merlin's location thanks to his GPS collar, but weren't quite able to get to him without some help.

The 140-pound Great Pyranese had adventured out to the backside of Shell Lake, just northwest of Sand Springs.

That's when they reached out to the Sand Springs Fire Department who used a boat to reach him and get him back to his family.

The fire department released a statement, saying, "Merlin was a good boy and gave us a great opportunity for an impromptu training exercise."