Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide


Friday, January 27th 2023, 12:17 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night.

According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.

Police say the two were married and lived at the home together.

According to police, during a welfare check at the home near South 145th East Avenue and East 131st Street South on Thursday, they found a woman dead inside and a man with a knife, which led to a standoff. During the standoff, the man died from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
