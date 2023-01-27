Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man

By: News On 6

Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death

A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said.

Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks.

Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021.

Pryor Creek Police Department Investigators said Katelyn Young sold the “fent pressed” pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the pills to the victim, Aaron Jenks.

U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested Katelyn Young in Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

A first degree murder arrest warrant was issued for her last week in Mayes County.

