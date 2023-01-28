Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Man Who Died From Overdose

A Tulsa woman is in the Mayes County Jail, facing charges for first degree murder.

This is the second arrest in this case and investigators said they believe they could make more arrests.

U.S. Marshals arrested Katelyn Young at her home and she was taken to the Mayes County Jail around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

She's charged with first degree murder, in connection to the death of Aaron Jenks who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Donielle Brigance was the first person arrested in this case, last year.

An affidavit said police seized the victim's phone and discovered text messages, which showed Jenks repeatedly asked Brigance if he could buy fentanyl pills from her.

Brigance was arrested and later admitted to supplying him with the pills and said she used the pills herself.

The affidavit said Brigance admitted selling 20 pills to the victim for $700 before he died.

She denied being a drug dealer, but told investigators she got the pills from a woman named "Katie" for $25 to $35 each and bought 10 at a time.

Investigators said "Katie" is Katelyn Young. They said she sold the pills to Brigance who sold them to the victim.

Investigators said they want to arrest everyone up the chain involved in the overdose death of the victim.

"I don’t believe there's any intent to stop investigating. It doesn't stop when we arrest the dealer. It doesn't stop when we arrest the dealer's dealer. It's going to continue until we just don’t have the resources or the ability to take it any farther," Sgt Justin Allen, a Pryor Police Detective, said.

We've seen a trend in the last couple of years with agencies across the state saying they will handle overdose deaths just like this by charging dealers and suppliers with murder.