Collinsville Hosts Business Decorating Contest To Help Attract Visitors

The city of Collinsville is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year.

Many of the local businesses in Collinsville have decorated their windows for what they’re calling "The Cupid Shoot".

The community outreach team in Collinsville wanted to come up with a fun idea to introduce their new app. They decided to encourage business owners to participate in a decorating contest and people can use the app to vote on who has the best-looking decorations.

"I love Valentine's Day and my favorite color is pink, so I am already all about it. You didn't even have to convince me," Mitchell said.

The theme is Valentine’s Day so it's all about showing love. Allison Mitchell owns Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique, and she says she has planned a Valentine's Day party at her store, hoping people will stop by and shop.

"Basically, every season I try to decorate the window, so I went all out because I heard there was a contest going on. Hopefully, I will win," Mitchell said.

The community outreach coordinator says they are working on ways to bring more people to town so they can show off all the great things Collinsville has to offer.

"Anything we can do to encourage people to shop local is always a good thing," Campbell said.

Shelli Jent owns Creme De La Creme Boutique, and she says she loved going all out with her decorations.

"I was kind of like oh man I don't know if I'm going to have time for this and then once I made the decision that I'm doing this, I really decided to do this," Jent said.

She says if she wins, she’ll be most excited for the bragging rights.

"I love Collinsville, I love Main St. and we just try to do anything we can to give back to the community," Jent said.

People who vote on their favorite business will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a gift basket.

The community can download the City of Collinsville, OK app to be able to vote for their favorite decorated storefront.