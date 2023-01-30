Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads

By: News On 6

TFD Urges Drivers To Use Caution While Navigating Slick Roads After 2 Firefighters Hit By Car During Call

1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night.

TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday after suffering facial injuries.

Tulsa Firefighters are reminding drivers to use caution and slow down when the roads get slick during winter weather. The warning after two Tulsa Firefighters were injured while responding to a call on Sunday evening.

The Tulsa Fire Department says Engine 10 responded to a single car accident just before 9 p.m. on Sunday near Pine and Peoria on Highway 75. Firefighters say another car was approaching the scene and lost control and crashed into the original car. They say a state trooper and a citizen narrowly escaped, but two firefighters were hit during the crash.

Firefighters want to remind drivers that no errand, appointment or event is more important than their life, or the life of someone else. They say drivers should also move over when they see first responders on the side of the road.