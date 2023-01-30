Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food

-

A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food.

Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step.

Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the new Flo's Smokehouse Eats will be.

The plain white building won’t stay that way for long. The owner said to expect signage and color to pop up in the next few weeks.

The new restaurant has the same checkered floors as the 11th and Lewis location, but the color pink makes it look different than the one down the street.

“Definitely gonna be a different thing,” Owner Brandy Adkins said.

The menu is getting a mix-up too, with a focus on barbeque and Mexican dishes, instead of burgers.

"We've been trying a lot of fun stuff with the menu, a lot, a lot,” Adkins said.

Adkins said she wants to give customers a taste of what she cooks at home.

Before welcoming people in, she is asking customers to give a name to the smoked bologna steak sandwich that will be on the menu.

"And it's got pickles and onions, it's got cheddar cheese,” she said. “I did some of my pulled pork, which is amazing. And then I put some hot links on there and then drizzled it in BBQ sauce."

She is showing off other new meals on the restaurant's Facebook page before it opens, which she is hoping will be in about a month, once the gas is turned on.

In the meantime, Adkins is getting decorations ready.

The two other Flo's locations have been vandalized multiple times the last couple years.

Adkins fed people for free during the height of the pandemic, when her business was struggling. But she knew others may be struggling more. Now, she is looking ahead to what's next.

"It just keeps working out,” she said. “I really don't know how or why, or what supposed to happen after this. I'm just kinda walking where I'm supposed to."

Going with the flow and eating great food along the way.