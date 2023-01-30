Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

-

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good.

In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post.

Cole Teehee is one of the co-owners of Chets Dairy Freeze. His family opened the restaurant back in 1948.

One day when business was a little slow, Teehee's mom made a post on social media that started a movement.

"I mean it's been a snowball effect. Everyone has taken part," Teehee said.

The Facebook post said, "If you don't support your local businesses, they won't be here long."

"One thing led to the next and it's just skyrocketed. The whole town is involved now. There are people left and right donating to other small businesses," Teehee said.

Ryan Lowe is the owner of 24 Pawn. He got things started by placing an order for 100 hot dogs from the dairy freeze.

"Anything we can do in a positive light and promote businesses especially here in our own town is a good thing," Lowe said.

Miranda Detty owns Okie Gals Boutique. After seeing the attention from the post, she also placed an order and other businesses are now paying it forward to help her.

"Our Facebook has obviously grown and we've had people coming in that have seen the post who didn't even know that we're here," Detty said.

Teehee said folks are so overwhelmed by all the support. They hope this movement goes statewide.

"Support your local businesses, keep buying, keep doing everything you can," Teehee said.