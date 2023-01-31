Chief Of US National Guard Bureau Visits Tulsa; Discusses Goals

Monday, January 30th 2023, 9:26 pm
The Chief of the nation's 450,000 National Guard members has some big goals for 2023.
Recruiting, the local aerospace industry, and employer support for the guard are just some of the topics discussed during a meeting in Tulsa Monday with city and business leaders.
News On 6's Craig Day talked with General Daniel Hokanson about some his priorities for this year.
