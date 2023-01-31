Panda Tumbles Around In Washington D.C. Zoo


Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 9:08 am

By: News On 6


A zoo camera in Washington D.C. caught some pretty cute moments of a young panda tumbling around in his enclosure.

The two-year-old panda can be seen enjoying his outdoor habitat and showing off his unique somersault style.

The zoo says play sessions like this help them evaluate how the panda is adjusting to spending time apart from his mother.

He spends the morning alone and is then reunited with his other in the afternoon and evening.

