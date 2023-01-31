By: News On 6

Rose Rock Microcreamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'

-

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is this weekend and a local microcreamery is preparing to celebrate.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday morning at Rose Rock Microcreamery in the Broken Arrow Rose District with a look at the plans for the celebration.

Rose Rock Microcreamery's Ice Cream for Breakfast Celebration will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place at 115 N. Main Street, Broken Arrow and Pancake Sundaes are $6 each.



