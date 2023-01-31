Tulsa Oilers Team With American Heart Association For 'Red Out Game'


Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 4:36 pm

By: News On 6


The Tulsa Oilers are partnering with the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about the importance of heart health.

On Friday the team will 'Red Out' the rink at the BOK Center during their game against the Idaho Steelheads. It's all part of national wear red day. Susan Brehm from the American Heart Association in Tulsa and Luke Hamilton with the Oilers joined News On 6 to talk more about the event.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 31st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023