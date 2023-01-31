Tulsa Oilers Team With American Heart Association For 'Red Out Game'

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Oilers are partnering with the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about the importance of heart health.

On Friday the team will 'Red Out' the rink at the BOK Center during their game against the Idaho Steelheads. It's all part of national wear red day. Susan Brehm from the American Heart Association in Tulsa and Luke Hamilton with the Oilers joined News On 6 to talk more about the event.



