Glenpool Family Devastated After Driver Crashes Into Their Home, Dies On Scene

A man, his pregnant wife, and their two small children can't stop re-living the moment a driver crashed into their home in the middle of the night while they were sleeping.

The 18-year-old driver died during the crash; officers said he was running from police when he wrecked.

Daniel Hernandez said the incident has made him sick to his stomach and his heart hurts for everyone involved.

Daniel said he and his pregnant wife were asleep in bed with their 4-year-old son, and their 5-year-old daughter was in her room asleep, when they heard a loud boom, followed by two more.

Daniel ran to the living room where he saw a massive hole in his house and a truck halfway inside.

He said that night led to trauma, tears, and death.

The back of their house is boarded up, as shock settles in about how close they came to dying.

“I knew right away this wasn’t a dream. This was something bad. This was something serious. This was something deadly that somebody could not have survived, but we did,” said Daniel.

Daniel said his family saw the driver die as one passenger stood there, crying hysterically, while another took off running.

“My son keeps saying there’s a bad guy trying to get him and my daughter just keeps going over the reel in her head," said Daniel. “A house is supposed to be a sanctuary. Somewhere safe where your babies can be. And a car with neck braking speed can rip that sense of security away."

They're staying with family for now and looking into counseling and asking for donations.

“I couldn’t be more thankful. I am blessed. I am humbled. But we’re gonna take it one day at a time," said Daniel.

Daniel said he talked to driver's parents.

“Found out that he was a good kid that made a bad decision. If I’m not mistaken, he was set to go to the marines in two weeks, and now they have to bury their son," said Daniel.

Daniel's wife is due in two weeks.

“I think I kissed her 100,000 times. Couldn’t stop kissing her cause I love her so much," said Daniel. “I hug my kids a little bit harder.”

He said his sister-in-law had been sleeping on their couch to support his wife through her final weeks of pregnancy, but she was away the night of the incident.

Daniel wonders what would've happened had she been there, or if the crash would've happened just a few feet to the right, into their bedroom.

"I believe God had other plans for us," said Daniel.

Click here to donate to the Hernandez family's GoFundMe to help with their housing needs.