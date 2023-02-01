Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 3:09 am
Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023
Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest
Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday.
Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix.
For more information, or to register, Click Here.
