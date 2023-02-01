'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe

-

The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths.

Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child.

Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma, 14 of them were unrestrained in the vehicle. That is about a 30% jump from the previous year and the highest amount in the last five years. There were also 45 children seriously injured.

Safe Kids Tulsa said they hold events year-round, including car seat checkups, to help decrease those numbers by educating parents.

"Nationally three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly," said Austin Raska, a child passenger safety coordinator with Safe Kids Tulsa. "That is why we want people to come in to make sure we are helping their children be safe in the car to help protect them in the event of a crash if that ever does happen."

He said the law in Oklahoma is that children under the age of two must sit in a rear-facing car seat. "Whenever kids are rear-facing it helps protect their brain, neck, and spine a lot better than whenever they're forward facing in a car seat," added Raska.

Safe Kids Tulsa's car seat checkups are free and are held on Thursdays at local fire stations. You can find a list of upcoming events at https://www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-tulsa-area.