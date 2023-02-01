By: CBS News

Investigators Still Have No Motive In Monterey Park Shooting, Sheriff Says

Investigators still have not found a possible link between the Monterey Park, California, shooting suspect and the 11 people who were killed in the massacre, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators have been unable to "establish a connection between the suspect or any of the victims thus far," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters in a Wednesday night news conference.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was unmarried, and investigators have been unable "to tie him in romantically to any of the victims so far," Luna said.

Luna also revealed that detectives do not believe that Tran had been to the dance studio where Saturday's shooting occurred at any point in the last five years.

"Based on statements we have, he hasn't been there in five years," Luna said.

Luna disclosed that earlier Wednesday, Monterey Park police recovered a motorcycle — registered to Tran — about a block south of the crime scene, which investigators believe was parked there just prior to Saturday's shooting.

"Investigators believe it was placed there by the suspect as an alternative getaway vehicle," Luna said.

Authorities have so far recovered three firearms belonging to Tran, Luna said. The weapon recovered at the shooting scene, a Cobray semi automatic assault pistol, was unregistered, Luna said. Tran had purchased the Cobray in February of 1999 in Monterey Park, Luna said.

The second weapon, which was found in Tran's van after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff Sunday in the nearby city of Torrance, was a registered pistol, Luna said, as was a rifle which was later found in a search of Tran's home.

Luna also confirmed that Tran's only known criminal history consisted of an arrest in 1990 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who's from California, visited the shooting scene Wednesday.

Dressed in black, she stopped at a memorial in the dance studio parking lot, then went to a senior center to talk to victims' relatives.

Harris spoke briefly to reporters and called again for tougher gun control laws.

Eleven people were killed and nine others injured when a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. The victims, who ranged in age from 57 to 76, have been identified. A vigil for the victims was held Tuesday night.

First published on January 26, 2023

