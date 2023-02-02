University Of Tulsa Purchases Hardesty Arts Center

By: News On 6

The University of Tulsa announced that it had purchased the Hardesty Arts Center on Thursday, less than three months after Ahha Tulsa suddenly closed its door.





TU President Brad Carson says they want the space to be a place where people can learn about the arts, take classes and attend events. Mayor GT Bynum says while the city still owns the land, TU is leasing the building.

"Having a major university like the University of Tulsa bringing college students into the arts district, into downtown Tulsa, is going to be a great thing. And, it's just building on this momentum we've had in the arts district now that we've had for over a decade. It continues to grow and grow and grow."

TU also announced today it's taking over management of Mayfest, which will be marking its 50th year in downtown Tulsa this spring.