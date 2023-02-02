The Call Up: Super Bowl Showdown & Big 12 Schedules

Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 4:40 pm
The Big 12 has released its football schedule for the upcoming football season in the fall. It will be the first season for four new teams in the conference so we called up Jonathan Huskey to break down the schedules for the Sooners and the Cowboys. Plus we will talk about the Chiefs and Eagles as they get set to meet up in the Super Bowl.
