Tulsa County Prosecutors See Rise In Teens Involved In Violent Crimes

Tulsa County prosecutors said they're seeing more teenagers involved in violent crimes; like robberies, shootings, and even murder.

Just this week Broken Arrow Police arrested a 15-year-old girl for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy, over a gang dispute.

About 65 to 70% of their youthful offender cases are kids who rob people and another 20% are shootings, prosecutors said.

They said kids aren't settling arguments with words or fist fights; they are using guns. Prosecutors said social media is making it worse.

In just the last four months, Tulsa Police arrested a 16-year-old for shooting two teenagers at a McLain High School football game. A 17-year-old was arrested for a drive by shooting where a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest. This week Broken Arrow PD arrested a 15-year-old girl for killing another teenager.

A lot of violent crimes are being committed by kids who are associated with gangs, prosecutors said.

"We are seeing younger kids, maybe 15, 16 or 17 committing robberies, committing shootings. That's not exclusive to Tulsa, we are seeing it across the country,” said Assistant District Attorney Danny Levy. "Any time you have people committing crimes with guns, you are that close to murder.”

Levy is the head of the gang unit for the Tulsa County DA's Office. He said its disturbing to see kids killing kids.

Levy said with kids being out of school for so long during COVID, it has become easier for kids to get involved in the wrong groups.

Parents have to know where their kids are, who they're with and what they're doing, he said. Arguments are starting on social media and ending in gunfire, Levy added.

"We are seeing so many kids have access to guns, not because they can go and buy them, but because they are stealing them out of peoples cars,” said Levy.

Levy said gun owners need to be responsible and stop leaving guns in car. His message to teenagers is, "don't throw your life away, it's not worth it."

"This is the greatest country on earth. If you go to school, you do the right things, you can make something out of yourself. The moment you pull that trigger, the moment you put a gun on someone's face and rob them, your life is going to take a bad turn,” said Levy.

Prosecutors want to remind kids that if they are committing crimes like these, they can be charged as an adult and go to prison.