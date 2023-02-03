Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says

By: News On 6

-

A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.

Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said.

OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to slow down to turn right, Harris kept his speed and struck the vehicle.

As the vehicle in front of Harris pulled off of the road after the crash, the driver unknowingly dragged Harris' vehicle, OHP said.



