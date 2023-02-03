Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says

Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 8:45 pm
A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.
Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said.
OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to slow down to turn right, Harris kept his speed and struck the vehicle.
As the vehicle in front of Harris pulled off of the road after the crash, the driver unknowingly dragged Harris' vehicle, OHP said.
February 2nd, 2023
November 29th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
February 2nd, 2023
February 2nd, 2023
February 2nd, 2023
February 2nd, 2023