New City Department Gives Tulsans Opportunity For Input

The City of Tulsa is reorganizing by moving six offices into a newly created department.

The new Department of City Experience (DCE) will focus on design and community development on a neighborhood level, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

Mayor Bynum said this move will allow Tulsans to collaborate with the DCE and create a better future for the city.

The DCE will include Community Development and Housing, City Design Studio, the Mayor's Office of resilience and Equity (MORE) and three other offices.

The city said the merge will also reestablish the Public Works Department to focus on improving street construction and maintenance.

The City of Tulsa is a little behind because most cities across America already operate this way, Mayor Bynum said.

“The goal here is to streamline processes and to put the citizens of Tulsa and good design at the front end of every project that we do,” Mayor Bynum said. “And then to have the people who do that design and engineering work, working alongside their colleagues at the city who are responsible for actually implementing all the work."

The reorganization will take place July.