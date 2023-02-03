Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps

-

A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews.

Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa.

"We built this garage over here but the city had a requirement that you couldn't have a metal building in the historic district, which I get," said Krout.

Using wood and paint, he created a facade giving the metal building an old west makeover.

"Basically, what looks like an old west trio of buildings. There's an optometrist, old town saloon, and the Diggum-Deep mortuary," said Krout.

He recently noticed the Google Maps Car drove around Sapulpa and declared Diggum-Deep Mortuary as a real business.

Krout took to that mistake and turned it into something fun.

"So, I called up my friends and I said, 'Oh my God I can't believe this. You guys have to go to google right now and write me a review,'" said Krout.

He really leaned into the joke by creating a website and a Facebook page to share photos of what Willy Diggum and Barry M. Deep would look like and the stories they'd tell.

People are now interacting in the comments and leaving funny reviews. And some who walk by the building think its a real business.

"'We got to come over and see! We didn't think there was stuff from the old west in America.' And so I was like, 'I don't mean to disappoint you,'" said Krout.

Krout said his favorite part of all this is having some fun with the people in Sapulpa.

"The fact that it makes people happy. You know when they come by and you're working in the driveway, and they shout out 'we love your building, thanks for doing that, that looks amazing, this is so much fun,'" said Krout.