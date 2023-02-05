Tulsa Air & Space Museum Hosts Bereavement Camp Program For Grieving Children

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum hosted a program aimed at supported children whose parent or loved one has died.

Camp Erin is the largest national bereavement camp for grieving children.

Organizers say the camp's goal is to help connect kids with others in similar situations and remind them their loved ones are always with them.

On Saturday, each child was given a star in honor of their fallen loved one.

They also got a nightlight and engraving of their star's coordinates so they can always look up and remember them.