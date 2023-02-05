Broken Arrow Creamery Hosts Ice Cream For Breakfast Event


Saturday, February 4th 2023, 6:22 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

It's National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and some people in Broken Arrow celebrated accordingly.

Rose Rock Microcreamery hosted the fun event at its Rose District location.

Ice cream sundaes were served with pancakes!

"It is a pancake with some ice cream, whipped cream, cherry, syrup, or fudge, or caramel," said store owner Jason Decker. "You're able to start off your day with a couple scoops of ice cream and some pancakes!"

Guests also got the chance tow in prizes, including gift cards and mores.
