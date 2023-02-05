By: News On 6

Yuengling Beer Now Available In Oklahoma Bars & Restaurants

Downtown bars and restaurants in Tulsa are celebrating the launch of Yeungling Brewing in Oklahoma.

At McNellie's staff are hosting a pre-launch party and will celebrate its official launch statewide on Monday.

Nearly 200 years old, Yeungling is based out of Pennsylvania and is now bringing distribution to Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.