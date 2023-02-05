Tulsa Church Set To Reopen After Electrical Fire Forces Remodel


Saturday, February 4th 2023, 9:23 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa church damaged by fire is set to reopen on Sunday.

Christ Presbyterian Church near 51st and Lewis was damaged from an electrical fire in September 2021.

The staff decided to completely remodel the inside of the church after meeting with the congregation.

The church says the grand opening is tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, followed by worship at 10:45.

