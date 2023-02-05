New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

By: News On 6

-

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery.

"Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter.

It's set in Oklahoma and shot in Green Country. Scenes from the trailer feature the Philbrook Museum and the downtown Tulsa skyline.

It's now playing at Circle Cinema.