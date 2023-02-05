Athletes Compete In Tulsa Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

By: News On 6

Some basketball players don't let wheelchairs stop them from playing the sport they love.

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges held a tournament on Saturday.

The Center Twisters took on the Arkansas Rollin' Razorbacks.

Competition was strong as the teams fought hard to move up the tier in wheelchair basketball.

"Adaptive sports, when you have a physical challenge, the competition, the teamwork, the motivation, the socialization, all of that is incredibly important," said Wendi Fralick, executive director. "But the win, that's what they are here to do."

Both men and women competed in the games on Saturday.