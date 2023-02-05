1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped down E. 71st St. to avoid law enforcement late Saturday night.

OHP said troopers were in pursuit along with Tulsa Police, Broken Arrow Police and the BAPD helicopter.

OHP says Hernandez was nearly in Coweta before blowing a tire, crashing and being ejected approximately 48 feet from the vehicle in a field near 71st. and S. 305th E. Ave.

He was treated and released from a local hospital and it's unclear what charges may be filed.

This is a developing story.