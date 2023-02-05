By: News On 6

No Injuries From Fire At Jenks Auto Shop

Fire crews put out flames at an auto shop in Jenks on Sunday.

Crews were seen putting water on the shop off Birch Street between W A Street and West Main around noon.

Viewer Ronnie Wilkins shared a photo of crews on a ladder as black smoke leaked out of the shop.

The Jenks Fire Department put the fire out and confirmed nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and authorities didn't provide a damage estimate.