Oversized Load Closes Southbound 169 Off-Ramp To 21st Street, ODOT Says

Monday, February 6th 2023, 5:58 am
The 21st Street off-ramp from Highway 169 southbound is still closed on Monday morning after a problem with a truck pulling an oversized load on Sunday. The load appears to be part of a wind turbine.
Southbound lanes were closed for part of Sunday afternoon, but have since reopened.
ODOT says it expects the ramp to be closed until 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
ODOT advises drivers to find an alternate route for their Monday commutes.
It is currently, unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for updates.
