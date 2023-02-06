Oversized Load Closes Southbound 169 Off-Ramp To 21st Street, ODOT Says


Monday, February 6th 2023, 5:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The 21st Street off-ramp from Highway 169 southbound is still closed on Monday morning after a problem with a truck pulling an oversized load on Sunday. The load appears to be part of a wind turbine.

Southbound lanes were closed for part of Sunday afternoon, but have since reopened.

ODOT says it expects the ramp to be closed until 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

ODOT advises drivers to find an alternate route for their Monday commutes.

It is currently, unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for updates.

