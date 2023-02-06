Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond Threatens Lawsuit Over Lesser Prairie Chicken Designation

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he will sue the Biden Administration unless it withdraws a rule designating the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species.

The state Attorney General says the rule goes into effect in March and is too restrictive on ranchers in the state who need to graze livestock. He also says it would negatively impact efforts to build roads and drill for oil.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service says the lesser prairie chicken population has been declining due to the species losing its natural habitats.