Gov. Stitt Puts Focus On Education, Business Growth In State Of The State Address

By: News On 6

The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Monday with a joint session of the House and Senate for Governor Kevin Stitt's State of the State address.

It is Governor Stitt's first State of the State Address of his second term and he spent much of Monday's speech highlighting the state's economy and changes planned for the education system.

"Over the last four years, we have made changes together in education: removing zip code barriers, modernizing our funding formula, and raising teacher pay. But our efforts can’t stop there. Parents spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids. We know not every student learns the same way. Every child deserves a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status, or background. Let’s fund students, not systems. Let’s create more schools, not fewer schools.

In my executive budget, I am proposing the following initiatives: Education Savings Accounts. Performance-based pay raises for teachers, The Innovation School Fund to help start more schools like the Aviation Academy in Norman. The most expansive reading initiative in the nation to get students reading at grade level.

Expanding concurrent enrollment so that high schoolers can more easily earn college credits. These strategic initiatives will bring Oklahoma’s education system out of the bottom and into the Top Ten."

Governor Stitt's Executive Budget Proposal Summary

Stitt also said that he wants to continue to make Oklahoma the "most business-friendly state in the nation."

"Since 2019, over 23,000 new jobs have been created and today, Oklahoma now has the third fastest-growing economy in the nation. Companies from all over the country – and the world – are moving to our state to build and expand. Google’s second-largest data center in the world is right here in Oklahoma - USA Rare Earth, the nation’s first critical mineral-to-magnet manufacturing facility, is right here in Oklahoma - American Airlines, Dell, Amazon, Boeing

These companies could be located anywhere in the world, but they choose to be right here in Oklahoma. This year, we must capitalize on the progress we’ve made. That means continuing to focus on key areas: energy, infrastructure, workforce development, and tax policy. Let’s continue to diversify our energy grid and embrace our “More of Everything” approach. We are proud that Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation for natural gas production, and sixth for oil production. And we’re also ranked 10th in the nation for renewables.

My administration will continue to lead with efforts like becoming the nation’s Hydrogen Hub. Oklahoma’s affordable and reliable grid is the envy of the world and an undeniable competitive advantage. Let’s continue to invest in our infrastructure, From roads and bridges to rails and runways to broadband."





Stitt highlighted the formation of the Oklahoma Broadband Office which aims to deliver high-speed internet access to 95% of the state by 2028. He also called on state universities to partner with companies to train the workforce of tomorrow. During the address, Stitt challenged "OU and OSU to grow and deliver a quality education to 40,000 students by 2030," in hopes of meeting the workforce needs of various Oklahoma fields, including nursing, aerospace, and teaching. Stitt also said he wanted universities to have "less DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) officers and more career placement counselors.

Stitt renewed his call for the Oklahoma legislature to eliminate the state grocery tax and reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99%.

"These cuts will save each family in Oklahoma hundreds of dollars each year. And it will continue to make Oklahoma one of the best states to live, work, and raise your family," said Stitt.

Stitt's third point in his address was to focus on families and "protecting Oklahomans." He highlighted a need for more fatherhood programs in local communities and claimed that the United States is a world leader in fatherless families. Stitt then shifted his comments toward gender reassignment surgery for minors in the state. The Governor called on the legislature to send a bill to his desk banning such procedures.

"We must protect our most vulnerable - our children. After all minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. We shouldn’t allow a minor to get permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma. That’s why I am calling on the Legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state! As governor, I will never shy away from calling out right from wrong.

I will not be intimidated by partisan interest groups or make decisions based on groupthink. I will continue my responsibility to lead, not follow."





Stitt closed by restating his goal to make Oklahoma a Top 10 State.