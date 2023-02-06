Watch: Tulsa Filmmaker Dr. Tamecca Rogers Discusses Her New Documentary 'Crown'


Monday, February 6th 2023, 9:23 am

By: News On 6


Can you imagine being discriminated against because of your hair? It can and does happen in the workplace and schools across the country and a Tulsa filmmaker is hoping to affect change in the law when it comes to discrimination.

Dr. Tamecca Rogers is a filmmaker and author who's trying to raise awareness to the issue with a new documentary called Crown, that will be released this month.

Dr. Rogers joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss the new documentary.

Crown will play at the Circle Cinema on Friday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, Click Here.
