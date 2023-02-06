Watch: Performers With Special Needs Take to The Stage For 'The Lion King Kids'

Production Of "Lion King Kids" Features Cast Of Students With Special Needs

-

A Broken Arrow theatre program is out to prove everyone deserves a chance to shine in the spotlight.

"Stars on Stage" allows children with specials needs to perform on stage with the help of other student volunteers. This year’s show is “Lion King Kids.”

The program through Broken Arrow Public Schools partners student mentors with kids and teenagers with special needs.

"Building a friendship really, just building a bond and connection between the peers here and all of the kids,” said Broken Arrow High School Junior and mentor Emily Mason.

Mason helps her buddy cue lines and know where to go on stage. She says seeing the performer's faces during the show is priceless.

"It is literally the best feeling in the world. It's my favorite feeling ever,” Mason said.

She says through the experience, she's realized her goal to become a physical therapist for people with special needs.

Students practice for four months leading up to the musical and in just a few days, the group will show off their skills to a live audience.

Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center Director Kim Vento says the group spends a lot of time together, leading to friendships for the cast members and parents.

She says the extracurricular activity builds confidence and helps kids learn new skills.

"So, letting them experience something that challenges them, but also gets them excited about coming to something after they ended the day,” Vento said.

Ten-year-old Kasey Terry plays "Young Simba."

"That it's real fun. Lot of lines for the first time,” Terry said.

Carrie Jones says it's a positive outlet for her son Henry.

"And to see him in this group where everybody loves him, and our kids are like celebrated here. They're not just tolerated,” Jones said.

"This is something that really pulls at your heart, and it is a wonderful thing to experience as a consumer of the arts,” Vento said.

The show is at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.