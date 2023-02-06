Gov. Stitt Proposes Education Savings Accounts, Performance Based Pay For Teachers

By: News On 6

Governor Stitt delivered his first State of the State Address of his second term on Monday. During the address, the governor highlighted his plans for education in Oklahoma which he said gives more flexibility to parents.

"Over the last four years, we have made changes together in education: removing zip code barriers, modernizing our funding formula, and raising teacher pay. But our efforts can’t stop there. Parents spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids. We know not every student learns the same way. Every child deserves a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status, or background. Let’s fund students, not systems. Let’s create more schools, not fewer schools.

In my executive budget, I am proposing the following initiatives: Education Savings Accounts. Performance-based pay raises for teachers, The Innovation School Fund to help start more schools like the Aviation Academy in Norman. The most expansive reading initiative in the nation to get students reading at grade level.

Expanding concurrent enrollment so that high schoolers can more easily earn college credits. These strategic initiatives will bring Oklahoma’s education system out of the bottom and into the Top Ten."



