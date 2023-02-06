Governor Stitt Renews Call To Eliminate State Grocery Tax

By: News On 6, News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt kicked off The 2023 legislative session on Monday with his State of the State address. During the address, Governor Stitt once again renewed his call for the legislature to eliminate the state grocery tax and said he has placed it into his executive budget proposal. In addition, he is pushing to reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99%

"These cuts will save each family in Oklahoma hundreds of dollars each year. And it will continue to make Oklahoma one of the best states to live, work, and raise your family," said Stitt.



