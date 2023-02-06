Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigate


Monday, February 6th 2023, 3:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in critical condition after being shot in a Tulsa neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened near East Woodrow Pl. in Tulsa around 3 p.m., police said.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they believe a grey, Cadillac at the scene could be involved in the shooting and that an assumed suspect was seen fleeing the area.

This is a developing story.
