Little Lighthouse In Tulsa Breaks Ground On Custom Splash Pad

Little Lighthouse broke ground on a custom splash pad that is accessible for all of the kids.

The splash pad will not only be fun but it will also be a learning opportunity as well. It's out with the old playground and in with a new splash pad at Little Light House. It'll be a place for kids to play, but also a space for a memory to be honored. It's named in memory of Sarah Ashley Hamon, who was a therapy intern for the school.

"Her favorite day at little Light House was water day and she also loved our therapy camp experience that we put on in the summer for our kiddos. We thought splash pad would be the perfect way to honor her and have a piece of her at Little Light House always," Gebhard said.

Sarah passed away in 2021. Her family donated the money from her memorial fund to Little Light House and the school is using it to pay for this splash pad. It's a little different from your typical splash because it has been made to fit all of the children's needs.

"Our kiddos that are in chairs or other equipment will be able to access those and we picked out the pieces with our past, present, and future students completely in mind," Gebhard said.

Students can enjoy sensory play which can help them be more comfortable around water and practice therapy techniques, all in a safe and controlled environment.

"One feature that we can speak on is the Noah's Ark Slide. It is six feet wide, and eight feet long. So, it has the capability for an adult to slide down with a child in their lap. So it's really just allowing every child to participate in every form and function of the splash pad," Canedy said.

They hope the splash pad will be ready for the kids to enjoy this summer.