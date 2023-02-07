Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Rape, Sentenced To 5 Years


Monday, February 6th 2023, 9:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted rape and other charges.

Angel Rodriguez attempted to rape the woman he knows after she came over to his house to help "roll his marijuana" last April, court records said.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three charges and is required to register as a sex offender.
