Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment


Monday, February 6th 2023, 10:05 pm

By: News On 6


SAPULPA, Okla. -

Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa.

Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said.

She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police.

Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting with intent to kill.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 6th, 2023

February 6th, 2023

February 3rd, 2023

February 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023