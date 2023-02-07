Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment

Monday, February 6th 2023, 10:05 pm
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa.
Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said.
She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police.
Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting with intent to kill.
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 3rd, 2023
February 1st, 2023
February 7th, 2023
February 7th, 2023
February 7th, 2023
February 7th, 2023