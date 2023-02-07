Tulsa-Based Organization DVIS Responds After Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Domestic Violence Gun Law

-

A federal appeals court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to ban people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning a gun.

DVIS, a Tulsa-based organization working with survivors of domestic violence in Tulsa, says it is alarming to see the law change and worries about the impact it could have on Oklahomans.

Only three states are affected by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling currently including Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Nationwide there's been a push to loosen gun laws as a part of Second Amendment rights.

DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall says Oklahoma ranks second in the country for women murdered by a male partner and says about 49% of Oklahoma women have experienced domestic violence.

Lyall is concerned about the precedent this change could mean for states like Oklahoma.

“This would sort of be taking things several steps backwards. It's something that's been in place 30 years. It's an extra measure of protection for a victim that's filed a protective order to know that whoever harmed them should no longer be carrying weapons,” Tracey Lyall, DVIS CEO, said.

Lyall says her agency plans to work hard to prevent gun laws from changing for domestic violence abusers.

“We are a part of a state coalition of the Oklahoma Coalition against domestic violence and sexual assault. Each state has a coalition so it’s very likely we will work with the state coalition here in Oklahoma and other states will as well and try and see what will happen to prevent it from happening in Oklahoma,” Lyall said.

DVIS also plans to get the public involved in helping with the cause as well.