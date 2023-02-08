OSSAA Warns Fans Against Storming Court At Basketball Games

-

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association has a warning for fans after a Metro Christian Academy basketball player was ran over when fans of the opposing team rushed the court.

The Association said the excessive celebration is against the rules and can be dangerous.

Following a game-winning shot to give Victory Christian a win over Metro Christian on homecoming, fans stormed the court. Many of them ran over a Metro Christian player who had tripped prior to the end of the game.

The school confirms the student athlete is OK, meanwhile the OSSAA said it investigated and handled the situation.

Grant Gower is the Director of Officials for the OSSAA.

“It can just be a very dangerous and problematic situation that exists,” said Gower.

A rule in the OSSAA handbook states: “School administrators should be aware that if their student body and fans come onto the playing area after a contest, penalties may be imposed.”

The OSSAA would not confirm any violations but said Victory Christian cooperated with the investigation.

The head coach tells said it was a learning experience.

Gower said court stormings are rare and while they do not want to take away any of the excitement of games, it is their job to make sure nobody gets hurt.

“The last thing anybody wants when they go to a game is to have to go to a hospital after the game because of something like that,” said Gower.

Both schools said they are ready to put this incident behind them.