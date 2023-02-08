2nd Teen Arrested In Connection To Murder Of 16-Year-Old, BAPD Says


Tuesday, February 7th 2023, 10:22 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old from Broken Arrow, police said.

Ja'Cori Whitmore, 15, faces charges of first degree murder and is being charged as an adult, police said.

Another 15-year-old, Ky'leigh Shaw, was also arrested in connection to Dacari Green's murder and will be charged as an adult, police said.

Related Story: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of BA Teen, Police Say
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 7th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023