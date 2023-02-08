By: News On 6

2nd Teen Arrested In Connection To Murder Of 16-Year-Old, BAPD Says

A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old from Broken Arrow, police said.

Ja'Cori Whitmore, 15, faces charges of first degree murder and is being charged as an adult, police said.

Another 15-year-old, Ky'leigh Shaw, was also arrested in connection to Dacari Green's murder and will be charged as an adult, police said.

