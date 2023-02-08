Watch: Kaye Gooldy, Former Teacher & Mother Of News On 6's LeAnne Taylor Offers A Lesson In Cursive Writing

Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 8:53 am
How often do you use cursive writing? Maybe only when you sign a document? With the increased use of technology in the classroom, fewer kids are learning how to write in cursive.
Kaye Gooldy, a former teacher with 50 years of experience and the mother of News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor, joined the team on Wednesday morning to give a refresher course on cursive writing.
February 8th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 9th, 2023