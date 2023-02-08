Watch: Kaye Gooldy, Former Teacher & Mother Of News On 6's LeAnne Taylor Offers A Lesson In Cursive Writing


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 8:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

How often do you use cursive writing? Maybe only when you sign a document? With the increased use of technology in the classroom, fewer kids are learning how to write in cursive.

Kaye Gooldy, a former teacher with 50 years of experience and the mother of News On 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor, joined the team on Wednesday morning to give a refresher course on cursive writing.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 8th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023