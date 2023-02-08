Two Oologah Banners Promoting Upcoming Zach Bryan Concert Go Missing

-

The Town of Oologah is asking everyone to keep an eye out for two banners that have gone missing. The signs were given to the town to help promote the upcoming concert for Oologah-native Zach Bryan.

The BOK Center donated three banners to the town ahead of the August concert for the budding country star. The town posted them at the entrances along Highway 169.

Mayor George Peters said two of the signs went missing over the weekend. The third banner is now being held at Town Hall to make sure it doesn’t go missing.

“Zip ties only last so long and I know we had some strong winds this weekend,” said Peters. “They may have taken flight somewhere.”

Peters said the plan was to auction all three of the banners after the concert to help raise money for the town.

Smaller posters promoting the show are in the windows of places around town, including Jennifer Stephens’ business.

“That was very awesome the day they put them up,” said Stephens. “They gave us a sign to hang on our door and we’re very excited to help promote it.”

Stephens said she plans to promote the concert even further on her outdoor sign as the concert date gets closer. She said it is exciting to cheer on one of Oologah’s own.

Anybody with information on the missing banners should reach out to the Town of Oologah.