Pryor Flower Shop Busy Preparing Valentine's Day Orders

-

Love is in the air across Green Country, but so is stress and some panic inside flower shops trying to fill Valentine's Day orders.

Hundreds of vases will be full of roses, carnations, and lilies, but it’s crunch time so that means lots of hard work ahead.

At Pryor Flowers, it’s down to the details.

Every flower needs time to bloom, each stem is carefully trimmed, and vases find their perfect match before they’re sent off with care.

“Last year we sold out of every rose we ordered," said Pam Whitlock.

This flower shop has been here for many years. Pam Whitlock took over as owner a little more than a year ago.

“Last year when we counted, it was over 400 orders through this shop," Pam said.

This year the demand is even bigger. Phones are ringing off the hook and people are looking for everything, from a classic dozen red roses to one-of-a-kind bouquets.

“Starting from kids, we do candy bouquets, cocoa bombs and chocolate covered strawberries from a local baker," she said.

She began ordering in November and flowers have been flown in from all over the world.

“Ecuador, California, they come from everywhere," she said. "Shipping and timing are key.”

Florists will be pulling 12-hour days to get all the orders made before the 14th.

Pam said the deliveries will be nonstop and Valentine’s day is all hands-on deck to get orders where they’re needed.

"It's amazing people will still come to their local flower shops," Pam remarked.

She said whether you’re getting a bouquet for a friend or partner, the smiles make all the hard work pay off.

If flowers aren't up your alley, there are lots of other options like the candy bouquets or a teddy bear, just be sure to get your orders in as soon as possible.