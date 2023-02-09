Mayor Bynum To Announce New Tulsa Themed Edition Of Monopoly

Thursday, February 9th 2023, 8:19 am
Tulsans will soon have the chance to buy properties like The Gathering Place and the BOK Center in a new Tulsa-themed Monopoly board game.
Top Trumps USA says it is making a Tulsa edition of Monopoly.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and the makers of the new game are holding an official announcement at 11:45 on Thursday morning at Tulsa City Hall.
Business owners, community leaders and the general public are encouraged to email their Tulsa-themed board suggestions Tulsa@toptrumps.com by March 30, 2023.
The game is set to go on sale in November.
