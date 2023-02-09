By: News On 6

Mayor Bynum To Announce New Tulsa Themed Edition Of Monopoly

Tulsans will soon have the chance to buy properties like The Gathering Place and the BOK Center in a new Tulsa-themed Monopoly board game.

Top Trumps USA says it is making a Tulsa edition of Monopoly.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and the makers of the new game are holding an official announcement at 11:45 on Thursday morning at Tulsa City Hall.

Business owners, community leaders and the general public are encouraged to email their Tulsa-themed board suggestions Tulsa@toptrumps.com by March 30, 2023.

The game is set to go on sale in November.







