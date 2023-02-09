Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue.

Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other man involved in the shooting was not injured and police say he is cooperating with the investigation. Booker T Washington High School has been placed on a "modified lockdown."

This is a developing story